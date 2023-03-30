Teramo Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11,041.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 202,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

