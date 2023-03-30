Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

