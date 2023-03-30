Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. Raymond James downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

