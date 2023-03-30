Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Teleflex worth $200,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 206,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,440.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.25. 63,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,638. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

