Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCUGet Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Tech and Energy Transition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TETCU. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

