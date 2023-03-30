TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$15.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

SNX stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

