TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

TCVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,768. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.