Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $159.80. 829,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,732. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.