TAP Consulting LLC Sells 44,318 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,318 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 114,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Equity Residential by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 128.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

