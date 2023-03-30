TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 99,705 Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

FPI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 102,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,456. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $566.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

