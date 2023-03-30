TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.55. 626,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

