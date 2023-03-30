TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,012. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

