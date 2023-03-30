TAP Consulting LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,931 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 5,309,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,736,023. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.