TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 22,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

