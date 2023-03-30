TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.