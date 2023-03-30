Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taoping Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 9,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,731. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

Featured Stories

