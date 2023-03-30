TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Trading Up 5.8%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAGOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

