Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.26 ($0.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 768,598 shares traded.

Synairgen Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of £16.11 million, a PE ratio of -67.92 and a beta of -2.20.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

