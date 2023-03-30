Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson Acquires 95,000 Shares

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($100,380.88).

Shares of SUPR stock traded up GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.77 ($1.07). 9,123,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,341. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

