Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 66.4% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STBFY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

