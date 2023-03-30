Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $276,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,103,932 shares of company stock worth $120,581,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

