Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,271. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.12 and a 200-day moving average of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

