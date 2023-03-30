Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $130.04. 1,232,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

