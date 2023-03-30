STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.10. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 13,231 shares changing hands.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.