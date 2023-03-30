STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.10. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 13,231 shares changing hands.
STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
