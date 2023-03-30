Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,961,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

