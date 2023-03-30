StockNews.com Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

