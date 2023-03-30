StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

SAL stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.