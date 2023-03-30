StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.76 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

