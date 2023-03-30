StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

