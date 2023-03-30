StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $70,641,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

