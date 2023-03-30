StockNews.com Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Hold

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GRVY stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. 49,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 374.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

