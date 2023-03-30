StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $199.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

