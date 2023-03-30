Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kraft Heinz Call Options (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 21,032 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 14,086 call options.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 4,557,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

