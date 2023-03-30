Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 461,472 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 304,661 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of BABA traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.39. 22,662,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,659,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.