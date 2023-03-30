Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 461,472 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 304,661 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.39. 22,662,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,659,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alibaba Group

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

