Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 45311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Stelmine Canada Stock Up 7.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$12.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.