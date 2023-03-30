Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

