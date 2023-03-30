Status One Day Volume Reaches $7.12 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $108.70 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00197260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,636.25 or 1.00011996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,730,597 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02743304 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,233,314.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

