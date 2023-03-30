Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

