Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.3 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

