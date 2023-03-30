Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £126 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($154.81).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($153.21).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($154.12).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($153.34).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.86, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

