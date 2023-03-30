SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.76

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 216193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

