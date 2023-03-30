South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

