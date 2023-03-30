SOMESING (SSX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,755,476,450 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

