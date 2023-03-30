Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 56,163 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Wednesday.

Solitario Zinc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Zinc

About Solitario Zinc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

