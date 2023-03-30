SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SOL Global Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOLCF remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

