Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 518,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 812,101 shares.The stock last traded at $27.35 and had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

