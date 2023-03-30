SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SLM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

