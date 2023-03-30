Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.68

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 113861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

