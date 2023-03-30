Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Up 6.1%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.17 and last traded at C$8.16. Approximately 186,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 131,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$646.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

