Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

